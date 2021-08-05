Health Officials Warn Delta Variant Spreading Faster Through The Valley

As was predicted, more and more cases of the very infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus are being confirmed across the Valley.

Hidalgo County health officials Thursday reported another 18 residents have tested positive for the Delta strain. That’s 11 more than reported at the start of the week and raises the total number of Delta cases to 23.

Health officials say the Delta variant is spreading fast among those who aren’t vaccinated – the majority of whom are younger adults in their 20’s and 30’s.

The officials also say local hospitals are seeing, by far, the highest number of children being admitted with COVID-19. 17 children are currently hospitalized in Hidalgo County with 7 in intensive care.

Experts say it is not yet time to let down our guard and are urging residents to continue taking anti-virus precautions – at least until more people get vaccinated.