A group that tried to prepare border counties for future disasters will be offering a variety of health services in the Rio Grande Valley next week.

Operation Border Health Preparedness will be providing health screenings, immunizations, sports physicals and dental and vision exams.

Locations will be open in Webb, Willacy, Starr and Hidalgo counties, with two sites open in Cameron County. Services at most locations will be offered Monday through Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.