Health Researchers Start Tracking Deltacron Variant

World Health Organization researchers are following a new COVID-19 variant. WHO officials say they started tracking the variant last Wednesday.

Doctor John Swarzberg, UC Berkeley Professor of Infectious Diseases, says the variant is called deltacron because “it has features” of the delta and omicron strains.

Doctor Peter Chin Hong with UC San Francisco says scientists are in wait and see mode with the new variant right now because they “never really know how it plays out in the field of life until it gets out into the community.”