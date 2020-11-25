TEXAS

Healthcare Experts Weigh In On Thanksgiving COVID Test

There is a rush for coronavirus testing ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Dr. Robert Leverence, Chief Medical Officer for the University of Texas Health System, says getting tested is not a bad idea, but it takes about two weeks from exposure to start showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

That’s why the CDC is encouraging everybody to have a socially-distant Thanksgiving, with chairs spread out and turkey served outside. A record-breaking 14-thousand new COVID-19 cases were reported in Texas Tuesday.

