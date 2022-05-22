Heard’s Lawyers Try To Poke Holes In Depp’s Libel Lawsuit

Actor Johnny Depp waves as he leaves the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Thursday, May 19, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Shawn Thew/Pool Photo via AP)

Actor Johnny Depp waves as he leaves the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Thursday, May 19, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Shawn Thew/Pool Photo via AP)

Attorneys for actor Amber Heard have been trying to portray Johnny Depp in a Virginia courtroom as a jealous and drunken abuser. And they say he is the only one to blame for his nose-diving Hollywood career. Heard’s attorneys are trying to undermine Depp’s libel lawsuit against Heard. Depp’s suit claims that she falsely portrayed him as a domestic abuser and cost him his lucrative film career. But Heard’s attorneys spent much of last week trying to prove otherwise. They’ve called various witnesses. They have included Depp’s former longtime agent who said he was frequently late to movie sets. Another witness was actor Ellen Barkin. She dated Depp in the 1990s and said he was jealous and controlling.