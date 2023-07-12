Hearing Focuses On Chinese, Mexican Cartels

Congress is taking a deep dive today into the flow of drugs across the Southwest border. Republicans on the House Homeland Security committee claim the head of Homeland Security is failing on the job.

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will not be part of today’s hearing. Instead it will be officials from several federal law enforcement agencies. The Assistant Director of Homeland Security Investigations plans to lay out the collaboration between Chinese and Mexican cartels.

The latest numbers from the feds show that more than one-billion deadly doses of fentanyl were seized last year.