Hearing In Texas Lawsuit Over Abortion Drug Scheduled For Wednesday

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

The first hearing in a case involving an abortion drug is scheduled for Wednesday. The Texas judge handling the case scheduled the hearing in Amarillo on Friday. But he told attorneys he wouldn’t put the hearing on the public docket until late today in order to limit protests.

Alliance Defending Freedom sued in November on behalf of four pro-life medical organizations and four doctors who say they treated patients with mifepristone. The drug was approved in 2000, but the lawsuit claims the government deliberately ignored what the plaintiffs describe as harmful side effects.