Hearing Underway To Determine Monetary Loss In Local Doctor’s Fraud Scheme

A hearing is being held to determine just how much money an Edinburg-based doctor fraudulently received during a massive heatlhcare ripoff scheme.

Rheumatologist Jorge Zamora Quezada was found guilty in January of purposely misdiagnosing patients, and using the diagnoses to order unnecessary treatments.

Prosecutors and the doctor’s attorneys are now back in McAllen federal court to determine the amount of money Zamora Quezada illegally billed the patients’ health insurers for the wrong treatments. At the time he was arrested in May 2018, prosecutors had alleged a $400 million healthcare fraud scheme that allowed Zamora Quezada to live an extravagant lifestyle. The amount of the fraud will be used to help determine the severity of the punishment when Zamora Quezada is sentenced.