Hearings Result In 13 Of Texans QB’s Accusers Being ID’d

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson walks off the field before the team's NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Houston. Watson, who is accused of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 21 women, is being investigated by police after a report was filed regarding the NFL player, officials said Friday, April 2. In a tweet Friday, the Houston Police Department said a complainant had filed a report with the agency about Watson. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson walks off the field before the team's NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Houston. Watson, who is accused of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 21 women, is being investigated by police after a report was filed regarding the NFL player, officials said Friday, April 2. In a tweet Friday, the Houston Police Department said a complainant had filed a report with the agency about Watson. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

(AP) — The names of 13 of the 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment will be made public following court hearings.

The 13 women have sued under the name Jane Doe. During two court hearings Friday, Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, asked that their names be publicly identified so his client can “have a chance at properly defending himself.”

The women’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee, argued against releasing their names. He said doing so could put their lives in danger. He said one woman who spoke publicly at a Tuesday news conference has already received death threats.