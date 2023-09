Most of Texas is facing another round of late-summer heat. The National Weather Service expects scorching temperatures to impact millions of people through the weekend.

A portion of the panhandle, central Texas, and the Houston/Galveston area are under Heat Advisories. The Dallas/Fort Worth Area is faced with an Excessive Heat Warning with heat indices up to 111 degrees.

Folks should drink plenty of water, wear light-weight clothing, and never leave their pets or kids unattended in a vehicle.