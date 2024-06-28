Heat Advisories Remain In Effect In Parts Of Texas

The heat wave gripping parts of Texas is holding on through the weekend. Forecasters say the dangerous temperatures with high humidity could send heat index values from 105 and 112 degrees over the next couple of days.

Excessive heat warnings and advisories remain in effect for all of North Texas. This oppressive heat will expected to stick around into next week. This means the risk also continues for heat-related illnesses. If you’re planning on spending time outdoors, make sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks. Don’t leave children and pets in any vehicle.