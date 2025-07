Extreme heat is impacting millions in a large part of the country. A heat dome is expected to impact almost 200-million by the end of this week. A large part of the country is dealing with temperatures in the upper 90s.

Cities like Kansas City, Oklahoma City and St. Louis could see heat indices of over 100 degrees. Tomorrow, the Great Lakes region will see areas have a heat index of the mid-90s, with the high temperatures shifting more to the East on Friday.