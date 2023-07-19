Heat Wave Not Letting Up On Southwestern States

A summer heat wave is leaving parts of the U.S with more blistering temperatures this week. Phoenix, Arizona reached at least 110 degrees for the 19th day in a row Tuesday, breaking the previous record streak set nearly 50 years ago.

Phoenix has been under an Excessive Heat Warning the entire month of July and remains under the notice until at least Friday.

Elsewhere, El Paso, Texas has been in the triple digits for more than 30 straight days. The heat has also hit states like California, Nevada and Florida, affecting tens of millions of Americans.