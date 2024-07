The record-setting heatwave hitting the western U.S. will continue this week. The National Weather Service says “dozens” of daily record temperatures will be tied or broken across the West Coast as temperatures hit the 110s.

Redding, California saw the temperature hit 119, with Phoenix setting a record for the warmest low temperature at 92 degrees. Las Vegas broke its record high Sunday, hitting 118. Cities such as Portland, San Diego, and Boise remain under excessive heat warnings.