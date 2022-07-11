NATIONAL

Heavily Armed Family Secretly Living In Nevada Kids Museum

Authorities say a family that was secretly living in a Nevada children’s museum had an assortment of weapons stored up. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said the couple worked at the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada.

The sheriff’s office said a museum board member found sleeping bags, mattresses, clothes, and food in an area off limits to visitors. Deputies found an AK-47, three handguns, an AR-style pistol, ammunition, suppressors, knives, a taser, and drug paraphernalia.

The father worked at the museum as a janitor and his wife was the museum manager. They’ve both been fired.

