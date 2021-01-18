Heavily Fortified Statehouses Around US See Small Protests

(AP)–Heavily fortified statehouses around the U.S. are seeing small and peaceful protests, despite widespread fears of another burst of right-wing violence like the attack on the Capitol in Washington.

As of nightfall across much of the country Sunday, there have been no reports of any clashes. During the day, crowds of only a dozen or two demonstrated at some boarded-up, cordoned-off statehouses, while the streets in many other capital cities remained empty.

Some protesters said they were there to back President Donald Trump. Others said they had instead come to voice their support for gun rights or oppose government overreach.