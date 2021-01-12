Heavy Police Presence At Texas Capitol As Lawmakers Return

Protesters against COVID-19 vaccines face Texas state troopers wearing riot gear outside the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, the opening day of the legislative session. The Texas Department of Public Safety has increased its presence at the state Capitol after last week's deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. The FBI also has warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. (AP Photo/Jim Vertuno)

(AP) — A heavy presence of Texas troopers is outside the state Capitol in Austin as lawmakers return to work amid FBI warnings of armed protests around the country. Some of the more than 100 troopers outside the Capitol on Tuesday wore tactical vests and riot gear.

The first day of Texas’ legislative session has drawn only a small number of demonstrators by mid-morning. An internal FBI bulletin has warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it would deploy more security to the Capitol but made no mention of specific threats.