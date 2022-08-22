Heavy Rain Floods Streets Across Dallas-Fort Worth Area

Mon Lun pulls a strap to his water stalled car before towing it out of receding flood waters in Dallas, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Mon Lun pulls a strap to his water stalled car before towing it out of receding flood waters in Dallas, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(AP) — Heavy rain across the drought-stricken Dallas-Fort Worth area is causing streets to flood and submerging vehicles, as officials warn motorists to stay off the roads. Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says the area is “pretty much ground zero for the heaviest rain overnight.”

The National Weather Service says over 9 inches of rain fell at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport over a 24-hour period ending at noon Monday.

Emergency officials say they’ve responded to dozens of locations with high water on the roads. Huckaby notes that with so much concrete in urban areas, “there’s just only so much that the drain systems can handle.”