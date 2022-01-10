Heavy Rain, Tornadoes Sweep Through Houston Area

(AP) — At least two tornadoes touched down in the Houston area over the weekend as storms brought high winds and heavy rains, damaging homes and businesses and causing flooding. National Weather Service officials say most of the damage from the storms that came through Saturday night was in Harris, Montgomery and Liberty counties. A weather service official says an EF1 was confirmed to have touched down in Humble, while an EFO was confirmed in Montgomery. Officials are still surveying damage to in a couple of other areas to determine if there were other tornadoes as well.