Heavy Rains Bringing Problems Along Coast

The National Weather Service has issued several watches, advisories and warnings along the Texas Gulf coast because of heavy rains falling today.

The area from south of Corpus Christi up to the Louisiana state line and then into East Texas has seen heavy rains for most of the day today. Flood Warnings are in effect until at least midnight for a large part of southeast Texas as the forecast calls for as much as four additional inches of rain.

Those warnings specifically advise watching for fast rising streams or rivers. Some locations reporting almost eight inches of rain in the past three day