Heavy Traffic Expected This Memorial Day Weekend

Travelers are being warned to expect a lot of traffic this Memorial Day weekend. The American Automobile Association is predicting a 60-percent rise in holiday travelers this year as Americans who’ve been cooped up during the pandemic are expected to hit the road.

Triple-A says the worst travel times will be today from noon to 6 p.m., mid-day Saturday and Sunday, and Monday noon to six. Millions of Americans will be flying to their destinations. The TSA reminds air travelers that masks are still required in airports and on airplanes.