HEB Chairman Charles Butt is donating 20-million-dollars to 20 food banks statewide. A news release says the money is going to food banks in the Feeding Texas network, which includes the San Antonio Food Bank.

HEB’s Hunger Relief program donated more than 33-million-pounds of food to needy families last year. The program has donated more than a billion pounds of food to 55-hundred nonprofits in Texas and Mexico since 1982.