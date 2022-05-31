HEB: Strawberries From Its Stores Are Safe Amid Hepatitis Outbreak

HEB says the organic strawberries sold at its stores are safe to eat and have nothing to do with a rash of hepatitis cases.

On Saturday, the FDA said a Hepatitis A outbreak in the U.S. and Canada could be linked to FreshKampo or HEB Organic strawberries sold between March 5th and April 25th.

The San Antonio-based grocer announced on Sunday that it hasn’t sold any strawberries from the supplier that’s being investigated since April 16th. But HEB says anybody who bought them before then should toss them or take them back.