HEB is the winner of Texas Monthly’s Ultimate Brand Bracket competition, making it the most Texan of Texas-based companies.

The San Antonio supermarket giant defeated 63 other Texas companies in a March Madness-style contest in which social media users voted for one brand in each single-elimination faceoff.

HEB emerged victorious over Whole Earth Provision Company, Cavender’s, Academy Sports & Outdoors, Buc-ee’s, Whataburger, and in the final round, Blue Bell Ice Cream.