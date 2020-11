Democratic U.S. Senate candidate MJ Hegar speaks during a campaign event, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate MJ Hegar speaks during a campaign event, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(AP) – Democrat MJ Hegar has conceded in her bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas. Hegar called Cornyn at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday to concede, Cornyn spokesman Travis Considine said.

Cornyn held an edge in polls and fundraising for most of the race but was still forced into mounting an unusually aggressive defense of his 18 years in the Senate.