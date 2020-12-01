Hegar: State Fiscal Condition Better Than Expected

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar says the state’s financial condition is not as bad as expected, despite pandemic-related shutdowns earlier this year. Hegar reported to legislative budget leaders on Monday that sales tax revenues are much lower than last year, but have been exceeding expectations in recent months.

Hegar had warned last spring that the state could end up with a budget shortfall of more than four-billion-dollars. His update comes six weeks before the start of the 2021 legislative session, when a new state budget will be drawn up.