NATIONAL

Hegseth Directs 20% Cut To Top Military Leadership Positions

jsalinasBy 162 views
0
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth arrives for a meeting with Peru's Foreign Affairs Minister Elmer Schialer and Peru's Minister of Defense Walter Astudillo at the Pentagon, Monday, May 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

By TARA COPP Associated Press

(AP) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday directed the active duty military to shed 20% of its four-star general officers as the Trump administration keep pushing the services to streamline their top leadership positions.

Hegseth also told the National Guard to shed 20% of its top positions.

In a memo dated Monday, Hegseth said the cuts will remove “redundant force structure to optimize and streamline leadership.”

On top of the cuts to the top-tier four-star generals, Hegseth has also directed the military to shed an additional 10% of its general and flag officers across the force, which could include any one-star or above or equivalent Navy rank.

Army Pausing Helicopter Flights Near Washington Airport After Close Calls

Previous article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL