Helene Forces Postponements, Cancellations Of Events

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Helene advancing across the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (NOAA via AP)

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Helene advancing across the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (NOAA via AP)

Helene is starting to force postponements and closures of events and businesses in the Southeast. Walt Disney World announced it is currently operating under normal conditions, but some attractions and entertainment will be closed and canceled.

In the sports world, Major League Baseball’s final week of play is being impacted as the Atlanta Braves were forced to postpone last night’s and today’s games against the New York Mets. Meanwhile, NASA says Helene is forcing it to change its launch plans. The space agency says the crewed SpaceX launch originally scheduled for today has been pushed back to Saturday.