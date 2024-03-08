Helicopter Crash In Starr County Kills 2 Soldiers, 1 Border Patrol Agent

A military helicopter flying over the U.S.-Mexico border in Starr County crashed Friday afternoon, killing two National Guard soldiers and a Border Patrol agent, the military said. Another soldier on board was injured.

The UH-72 Lakota helicopter was assigned to the federal government’s border security mission when it went down near La Grulla, according to a statement released by Joint Task Force North. The cause is under investigation.

The crash happened mid-afternoon Friday while the helicopter was conducting aviation operations, according to the statement.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera, the county’s top official, said those on board included three men and one woman. He said the person who was injured was in critical condition.

The names of those killed have not been released.

Vera said the scene had been secured by the sheriff’s office and that federal officials were on the way.

The border region is heavily patrolled by both state and federal authorities, including routine aerial surveillance.

(Photo from @Frontera Rio, via Mayra Flores)