Help For Operation Lonestar

Texas is considering a plan that would allow cops from all over the state to go to the border where they would help with Operation Lone Star.

State Senator Brandon Creighton says this would address the demand for additional law enforcement at the border, which is one of the biggest problems with state security.

The program would allow local departments to partner with DPS to voluntarily send officers to border counties. It would give them a better idea how the cartels are moving drugs across the border, so they would know what to spot in their communities back home.