Help Sought In Road-Rage Shooting That Injured 9-Year-Old Girl

(AP) — The family of a 9-year-old Houston girl still hospitalized following a road rage shooting is asked for the public’s help in finding those responsible for injuring her.

Houston’s mayor and police chief joined the family of Ashanti Grant in asking for information leading to an arrest and also announced a reward in the case has been increased to $30,000. Larry Grant, Ashanti’s uncle, said Monday his family is “crushed” by what happened to his niece.

Ashanti was shot in the head as she sat in her family’s SUV as it was going along a Houston freeway on Feb. 8. Police say the SUV was shot at by someone in a white 2017 GMC Denali pickup truck that appeared to be racing with another vehicle.