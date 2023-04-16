He’s Been Mexico’s Voice Abroad. Now He Wants The Presidency

(AP) — He’s been the face of Mexico internationally for nearly five years and often the country’s leading voice in meetings with top world leaders — including volatile ones, like former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Now Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard is testing whether his work on the world stage will translate into votes in Mexico as he competes for the leftist ruling party nomination in next year’s presidential elections.

The 63-year-old is considered the most skilled politician in President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Cabinet by supporters and critics alike. Ebrard finds himself in the thick of a three-way race between the president’s inner circle five months ahead of the ruling party’s nominating process.