Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks about actions the Biden administration plans to take in response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Health and Human Services Secretary is ripping the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade.

Xavier Becerra said his department was prepared for the moment. He outlined the steps HHS is taking to ensure Americans receive reproductive health care. They include directing agencies to ensure that all healthcare workers are well-trained in providing family care and making medication abortion accessible.