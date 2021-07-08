NATIONAL

HHS Secretary: ‘It Is Absolutely The Government’s Business’ To Know Americans’ Vax Status

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra, center (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

“It is absolutely the government’s business” to know the vaccination status of Americans. That’s according to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. He told CNN taxpayers also have a right to know about it especially given if the government keeps spending money to fight the health crisis.

Becerra also defended President Biden’s claim that the effort to get more people vaccinated could involve going door to door. That has upset many Republicans, but Becerra said it isn’t against the law to knock on somebody’s door.

