Hidalgo Announces Nearly $5M Program To Help Incarcerated Women

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s office plans to allocate nearly five-million-dollars to support programs for inmates of the Women’s Center Jail. Hidalgo made the announcement on Tuesday.

Commissioners Court last week approved the use of American Rescue Plan funds to provide trauma counseling, mental health support, substance abuse support, education and vocational training, and other services to incarcerated women. Hidalgo’s office said the idea is to “help women reenter society successfully” and “reduce recidivism.”