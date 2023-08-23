Hidalgo, Cameron Counties Issue Burn Bans

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Add Cameron and Hidalgo counties to the list of more than 200 counties in Texas now under a burn ban.

Commissioners in both counties have issued burn restrictions that’ll be in effect for the next 90 days. All outdoor burning is prohibited. Household trash burning is allowed but only with a permit from the county Fire Marshal’s Office. Violators are subject to a $500 fine.

Elsewhere in the Valley, Starr County approved a burn ban in late June. Willacy County has not issued any burn restrictions. With the persistent hot and dry weather this summer, almost all Texas counties have put burn bans in place, with the exception of parts of the Panhandle and Northeast Texas.