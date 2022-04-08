Hidalgo Claims Ethics Investigation Is Politically Motivated

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo claims the ethics investigation involving her office is politically motivated.

The Texas Rangers are conducting a criminal probe into how Hidalgo’s office awarded, and then canceled, an 11-million-dollar contract for coronavirus vaccine outreach.

Hidalgo defeated a popular Republican incumbent in 2018 and is running for reelection. She’s tried to cultivate an image as an ethical public servant, but the ethics scandal is giving Republicans the opportunity to depict her as a phony.