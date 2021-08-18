Hidalgo County Adds School Statistics To Its Daily COVID Report

With school back in session in the Valley, Hidalgo County is now publicly reporting the number of coronavirus infections in the schools, as well as the number of COVID-impacted children in the hospital.

The new statistics have been added to the county’s daily COVID report. And in its first report with the new numbers released Wednesday, the data show 11 school staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. 14 students have also contracted the virus. The report doesn’t list which schools the positive tests came from.

In addition, of the 490 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, 65 are pediatric patients. Of the 120 adults in an ICU, 6 are children. Hidalgo County also reported Wednesday the COVID-related deaths of 8 more residents. And as has been the trend with the Delta variant, three of the patients were in their 40’s, one in his 30’s, two were their 20’s.