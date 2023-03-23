Hidalgo County Again Asking Voters To Approve Flood Control Bonds

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Five years after voters approved a $180 million bond issue for drainage improvements, Hidalgo County is asking residents to say ‘yes’ to another one.

The May municipal election ballot will include a bond proposal asking for $195 million for additional flood control projects. As reported by the McAllen Monitor, county officials have identified 26 projects to alleviate flooding throughout Hidalgo County Drainage District Number 1. Much of the bond money would fund regional projects, such as improvements to the Main Drain and the Raymondville Drain.

The county would also target funds toward the Delta Regional Water Management System, including a new 225-acre detention pond. The bond issue will be voted on on May 6th.