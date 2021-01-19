Hidalgo County And La Joya ISD Set Up New Coronavirus Vaccination Clinic

It didn’t take long for the latest mass coronavirus vaccination clinic to reach its appointment limit.

Hidalgo County Tuesday afternoon announced the establishment of a new community clinic in partnership with the La Joya school district with 1,000 vaccine doses available. But within hours, it reached its capacity. Wednesday’s clinic is set up for people 65 and older only.

The 1,000 Moderna vaccinations will be administered at Palmview High School starting at 8 a.m. Hidalgo County health officials say more vaccines are being delivered and additional clinics will be announced soon.