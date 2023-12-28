Hidalgo County Announces Retirement Of Longest-Serving District Judge

The longest-serving state district judge in Hidalgo County is calling it a career.

Judge Mario Ramirez Jr. is retiring after 40 years on the bench of the 332nd District Court. For 39 of those years, Ramirez has been the judicial overseer for the Hidalgo County Juvenile Probation Department. Ramirez is not seeking re-election and will leave the bench at the end of his term next December.

Ramirez came under unusually heavy criticism in October after handing down what many said was a much too lenient punishment against a local attorney whose drunken driving killed a man in May of last year. 30-year-old Angela Mia Villareal had pleaded guilty to a charge of intoxication manslaughter. She was sentenced to four months in jail for a crime that carries a punishment of 2 to 20 years in prison.

(Photo courtesy of Hidalgo County)