Hidalgo County Balloting Committee Member Contracts The Coronavirus

The Hidalgo County balloting committee is having to make some adjustments after a member tested positive for the coronavirus.

A county news release confirmed the development, and county Judge Richard Cortez says the chairpersons of the local Democratic and Republican parties have been advised to consider alternative appointees in case other ballot committee members contract the virus.

The committee is made up of appointed Democratic and Republican officials who oversee the electoral process. But Cortez says the development is not expected to effect the election process.