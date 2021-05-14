Hidalgo County Commissioners To Vote Next Week On New CDC Mask Recommendations

Hidalgo County commissioners are expected to vote next week on whether to follow the CDC’s new looser mask-wearing guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated.

County Judge Richard Cortez says a mask mandate was included in the county’s emergency public health order commissioners approved last spring, and they must vote again in order to change it. If rescinded, fully vaccinated residents will no longer have to wear a face covering in most county and public buildings. But as County Health Administrator Eddie Olivarez tells 710 KURV…:

(Audio: Hidalgo County Health Administrator Eddie Olivarez)

Olivarez notes the CDC is still encouraging individuals to wear a mask until more people get vaccinated. He says a key statistic that shows masks work is that the county has seen a huge decrease in flu cases this season.