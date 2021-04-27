Hidalgo County Commissioners Urge Biden Administration To Resume Levee-Wall Project

Hidalgo County commissioners are urging the Biden administration to allow work to resume on reconstructing the flood control levees.

The commissioners court Tuesday passed a resolution calling on the administration to lift its order that halted construction of the border wall, which is part of the levee reconstruction project. Expansion of the combination levee-wall began under orders from President Trump.

President Biden halted work on the wall, and that has left several huge gaps in the levees. The approval of the county resolution comes a week after Texas Senator John Cornyn fired off a letter to the head of Homeland Security urging the re-authorization of the levee-wall project.

The letter asks DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to take immediate action to ensure Hidalgo County is protected ahead of the start of hurricane season.