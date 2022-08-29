Hidalgo County Confirms Two New Cases Of Monkeypox

Two more cases of monkeypox have popped up in Hidalgo County. The Hidalgo County Health Department Monday confirmed what are the second and third cases of monkeypox. Investigators say the second patient contracted the virus while traveling outside of the Valley.

Officials say they don’t have enough information yet about how the third individual became infected. Health officials add they’ve asked both patients to isolate while they track down others they may have come in close contact with.

The two new monkeypox cases come about a week after Hidalgo County confirmed the first case, and a little less than two weeks after the Valley’s first case showed up in Cameron County.