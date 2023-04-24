Hidalgo County Courts Hire Magistrate To Help Clear Growing Case Backlog

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Hidalgo County has hired its first-ever magistrate judge in an ongoing effort to reduce the massive backlog of criminal court cases. The county’s Board of Judges has appointed longtime criminal defense attorney Larry Esparza to the post.

In his capacity, Esparza will take some of the load off district court judges by handling the preliminary stages of a criminal case, such as bond settings and bond reduction hearings, as well as pretrial motions.

It’s hoped that easing the case overload at the courthouse will also help reduce overcrowding at the Hidalgo County jail. Both have been longstanding problems in Hidalgo County, which were made even worse by the coronavirus pandemic.