Hidalgo County D.A. Says No Third Term

Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez;
File photo courtesy https://www.hidalgocounty.us/191/Criminal-District-Attorney

There will be an opening for Hidalgo County District Attorney. After two terms, the county’s top prosecutor, Ricardo Rodriguez, says he will not be seeking re-election to the post in 2022.

Rodriguez also laid to rest speculation he would enter the race for Congressional District 15.

In a noon-hour news conference Monday, Rodriguez says he’s stepping back from public service to spend more time with family. However, Rodriguez made it a point to say he is not ruling out a run for another office in the future.

Rodriguez has been Hidalgo County’s district attorney since 2015.

