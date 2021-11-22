Hidalgo County D.A. Says No Third Term

There will be an opening for Hidalgo County District Attorney. After two terms, the county’s top prosecutor, Ricardo Rodriguez, says he will not be seeking re-election to the post in 2022.

Rodriguez also laid to rest speculation he would enter the race for Congressional District 15.

In a noon-hour news conference Monday, Rodriguez says he’s stepping back from public service to spend more time with family. However, Rodriguez made it a point to say he is not ruling out a run for another office in the future.

Rodriguez has been Hidalgo County’s district attorney since 2015.