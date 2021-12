There is a new head of the Hidalgo County Democratic Party. Patrick Eronini has been appointed the party’s new chairman, taking over for Norma Ramirez who resigned Saturday to focus on her primary campaign for Hidalgo County judge. Ramirez had just been re-elected to a second term as party chair in November. Eronini has been serving as party secretary.

Ramirez enters a Democratic primary race that includes current Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez and McAllen City Commissioner Tania Ramirez.