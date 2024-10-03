Hidalgo County Deputy Placed On Leave After Shooting In Weslaco

A Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputy is on leave after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.

Investigators say deputies were trying to make a traffic stop as part of a drug investigation when the suspect vehicle fled from the scene. The vehicle crashed into a ditch on Mile 13 Road in rural Weslaco. A deputy reportedly heard something that sounded like gunshots and fired into the vehicle, hitting a passenger in the leg.

The wounded suspect was in stable condition after the shooting. The two suspects found in the crashed vehicle will face several charges, including evading and resisting arrest.