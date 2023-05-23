Hidalgo County Employee Killed At Worksite South Of Weslaco

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

One Hidalgo County employee was killed and a second was injured in a worksite accident this morning. It happened along a drainage canal near the Las Palomas Wildlife Management Area south of Weslaco.

County officials say a backhoe that was being operated shifted and dropped down an embankment, killing one worker and injuring another. The extent of the injuries haven’t been disclosed.

The workers were employees with Hidalgo County Drainage District Number 1 and were doing some pre-hurricane season cleanup. The names of the employees haven’t yet been released.